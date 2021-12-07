'RRR': Jr NTR and Ram Charan flaunt their ripped abs in new posters, leave netizens impressed

Ever since S.S Rajamouli has announced his next pan-Indian movie 'RRR', there has been huge anticipation and excitement around its release. It is one of the most awaited films nationally. After announcing the release date, the makers have released a new poster of the film featuring Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, giving us a small glimpse of what can be expected from the actor in the film.

The new ‘RRR’ poster sees fierce, bloodshed Bheem tied with ropes flaunting his six-pack abs, while the RRR movie symbol at the backdrop features Ramcharan's face imprinted on it.

Take a look:

Much like the poster of his co-star Jr NTR, the new poster of Ram Charan also sees him in an angry avatar, showcasing his ripped off physique and six-pack abs. The two posters launched on the same day has certainly set the ‘action’ tone for the film through the interesting characters portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR and built the anticipation further for the audience wanting more.

Take a look:

The makers have started the countdown of the trailer with an impressive poster release.

Earlier, the makers had released two songs from the film. 'Janani' is a soulful song that will awaken the patriot in you, and the other was a small glimpse of the bond that revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Nozam of Hyderabad respectively share with each other, in a song titled 'Nacho Nacho'.

‘RRR’ is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Apart from this, there are many details that are not revealed, like Ajay and Alia's character for starters, even the song Janani doesn't give out a clear picture about the film or their characters.

As the story is going to be emotional yet filled with a lot of action and drama and plus the scale it has been made is so huge that the makers want the audiences to enjoy the visuals in the theatre. 'RRR' includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 7th January, 2022.