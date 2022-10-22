RRR Japan box office day 1: SS Rajamouli's film beats Prabhas' Saaho, earns Rs 1 crore

RRR Japan

RRR Japan box office collection day 1: SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR has set new records in Japan, as the film has reportedly earned Rs 1 crore on its opening day. The Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer released in Japan on October 21 with much anticipation, and on the first day itself, the film set new records.

As per the report of Sacnilk.com, RRR earned ¥18 million which is nearly Rs 1.06 crores. Alia Bhatt starrer surpassed Prabhas' Saaho box office collection of Rs 90 lakhs. The report further predicted that as per the positive word of mouth, and the actors fan craze, RRR will earn around Rs 3.5 crores in the first weekend.

The two stars and the maverick filmmaker are currently in Japan, promoting the film, and acknowledging the love of their fans. Fans of the actor can be seen crying and breaking down after seeing him in a recent video that has surfaced online.

Viral Bhayani shared the video and, it is captioned, “NTR Jr's fandom breaks boundaries! His fans were emotional to see their favourite star in Japan for #RRR promotions.” Fans can be seen in the video taking selfies and taking his autograph. A fan wearing a t-shirt with NTR's face on it breaks down in tears and wipes them away in one moment when she sees the actor. Another image captures several fans sobbing as they approach NTR for a photo.

Before creating a storm in Japan, RRR made history by grossing over Rs 1,100 crores worldwide. After the digital release of RRR, Hollywood stars and filmmakers went berserk over the film. Recently, RRR was shown in a packed cinema house in the USA. As expected the audience was hooting, dancing on Naatu Naatu, and clapping during the action scene. After the movie ended, SS Rajamouli made a surprise entry into the auditorium. His presence enthralled the audience, and they welcomed the master director with loud applause.