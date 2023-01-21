Search icon
'RRR is Tollywood': Netizens slam Oscar-winner Jane Fonda for calling SS Rajamouli's blockbuster a 'Bollywood' film

A video also went viral recently from the RRR screening in Los Angeles in which SS Rajamouli corrected journalists that RRR is not a Bollywood film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

RRR-Jane Fonda/Instagram

Hollywood actress Jane Fonda, who has won two Academy Awards for Best Actress, took to her Instagram recently and showered praise on SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR. However, she mistakenly called the actioner a 'Bollywood' film and was slammed by the netizens who reminded her that it is a Telugu film from Tollywood.

Sharing her review on the Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer, Jane uploaded the film's poster and wrote, "On the complete opposite extreme of the last film I recommended, “To Leslie,” here’s another new one that took me by surprise: RRR, an Indian movie that’s short listed in the Best Foreign Film category. It’s a combination of Indiana Jones, a serious film about imperialism and Bollywood. I was transfixed."

Though the official Instagram handle of RRR @rrrmovie dropped three heart emojis, Indians stormed the comments section correcting the actress that the film is from Tollywood. One Instagram user wrote, "It's a remarkable movie! But sorry to say, it's not Bollywood", while another wrote, "Its Tollywood but we can stick to Indian". There were several others similar comments.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda)

Apart from calling RRR a Bollywood film, the 85-year-old actress also made another error in her post that RRR is shortlisted in the Best Foreign Film Category since India sent Pan Nalin's Chhello Show or Last Film Show as its official Oscar entry, which has been shortlisted among the final 15 movies in the category. "It’s sad but it is not shortlisted for foreign language film India submitted another film. It is eligible for Best film though and it is one of the best of the year", read another comment.

READ | 'RRR is not a Bollywood movie, it's a Telugu film': SS Rajamouli's statement at US screening has internet divided

RRR's song Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted among 15 other tracks for the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards, whose final nominations will be announced on January 24 and the final awards ceremony will take place on March 12.

