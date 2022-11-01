RRR: Hollywood director Ariel Vida recreates Jr NTR's interval scene using stuffed toys on Halloween

RRR-Halloween/Twitter

The American audience is still mesmerised by the magic of SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR as several citizens in the USA celebrated Halloween on October 31 dressed up in the costumes of Jr NTR's Bheem and Ram Charan's Raju. Their photos and videos are going viral across the internet.

One such video that has caught the maximum attraction is made by Hollywood director and production designer Ariel Vida who has worked on multiple short films and documentaries. She recreated the movie's breathtaking interval sequence featuring Jr NTR crashing the Britishers' party with his herd of animals using stuffed toys and shared the video on her Twitter.

Along with sharing the hilarious clip, she wrote, "tRRRick or tRRReat!!! #RRRMovie". In her subsequent tweet, she wrote, "DISCLAIMER: No animals were harmed during the making of this film. Horses, oxen, birds, tigers, wolves, bears, leopards, deer, fish, and snakes shown in the movie are all computer-generated. #RRR"

In her third tweet, Ariel shared four pictures in which she and her friend were seen dressed up as Jr NTR and Ram Charan's characters from the film and making popular poses from the film such as the one in which Bheem carries Raju on his shoulders after he rescues the latter from the jail in an action-packed sequence in the second half.



READ | RRR: Can SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan's film still make it to the Oscars?

Along with sharing the photos, she wrote the dialogue from the film "I have your friendship, which is more precious than my life", and added the fire and water emojis. Such is her fandom for the SS Rajamouli's blockbuster epic that Ariel has written "#RRRforOscars devotee" in her Twitter bio. In the comments section, she also shared that she has watched RRR 22 times in theatres and will watch it for the 23rd time this Saturday in New York City at the biggest IMAX screen in America.

DISCLAIMER: No animals were harmed during the making of this film. Horses, oxen, birds, tigers, wolves, bears, leopards, deer, fish, and snake shown in the movie are all computer-generated. #RRR



Cinematography by October 31, 2022

“I have your friendship, which is more precious than my life.” pic.twitter.com/ChfKxMpM5h — Ariel Vida (@ArielVida) October 31, 2022

Seeing such madness and craze for the film, it seems apparent that RRR will win at least one Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards where it has been submitted in all the major categories by its USA distributors, Variance Films.