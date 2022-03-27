RRR: Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's film will earn Rs 70 crore in first weekend

SS Rajamouli is ruling the globe with his latest directorial RRR. The film that opened with a big bang, continues to surpass expectations and set new records. The Hindi version of the film has also shown a great jump on day 2, and the positive word-of-mouth will certainly help the Sunday collections. RRR Hindi opened with Rs 20.07 crores, and on Saturday the collections jumped to Rs 23.75 crores. Till now, the Hindi version of the film has earned Rs 43.82 crores, and with the Sunday collection, the film is expected to have a 70 crore weekend.

Here's trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet

#RRR *HINDI* RRRoars on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth has come into play... Multiplexes witness BIG GAINS on Day 2... Single screens ROCKING... Expect BIGGERRR GROWTH on Day 3, should hit 70+ cr weekend... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 23.75 cr. Total: 43.82 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/y6BFnDKwtm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2022

RRR has created Tsunami at the global box office, as the film has earned a whopping Rs 236 crores (gross) on day 1. Sounds so unreal, right? Well, that's the result of Rajamouli's magnum vision. He along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR has brought the glory of Indian cinema back. Literally, Rajamouli is competing with himself, as his latest film has dethroned his own last blockbuster Bahubali 2 in opening day figures.

Not only in India, but the film is also smashing records in the overseas markets and how. In Australia, RRR overtook The Batman. Till now, the overseas collection stands at Rs 69 crores. Isn't it amazing? When it comes to India, the film has earned Rs 156 crores from all the languages. From North India, it earned Rs 25 crores, from Andhra Pradesh it earned Rs 75 crores, from Nizzam it earned Rs 27.5 crore, Rs 10 crores from Tamil Nadu, Rs 4 crores from Kerala, and 14.5 crores from Karnataka (gross collections).

Allu Arjun, the star of 'Pushpa', took to Twitter to praise SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' team. He lauded the outstanding performances, referring to Alia Bhatt as 'our sweetest.' He published a series of tweets about it and wrote, “Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house.”