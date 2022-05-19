RRR Hindi OTT release: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's film to now stream on Netflix from THIS date

RRR/File photo

RRR Hindi OTT release date: In a surprising move, the streaming giant Netflix India has pushed ahead the release date of RRR (Hindi), and now the period action extravaganza, directed by SS Rajamouli and headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, will be available to stream from tomorrow, i.e, May 20 onwards.

Earlier, Netflix India had announced that the Hindi dubbed version of RRR will be released on June 2 on its platform. Now, the streaming release of the Hindi version of RRR will coincide with the OTT release of RRR in the South Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on ZEE5 on May 20.

Taking to its social media handles, Netflix India wrote, "You said you couldn't wait to see them and WE COULDN'T EITHER!! RRR WILL BE DROPPING IN JUST 1̶3̶ ̶d̶a̶y̶s̶ 24 HOURS". The streaming platform also shared the poster of the film along with its new OTT release date.

Set in 1920, RRR is a fictional tale based on two of India's revolutionary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. This fictional narrative takes us on a journey of friendship on how the course of history would have changed if these two freedom fighters would have met during their self-imposed exile.

Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the blockbuster film, which earned more than Rs 1,100 crore at the global box office, also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal cameos. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star portrays Ram Charan's love interest, while the Runway 34 star portrays his father.



This is Rajamouli's third consecutive blockbuster after Baahubali: The Beginning and its 2017 sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.