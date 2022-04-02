RRR Hindi box office collection: SS Rajamouli's film shows no drop, collects Rs 11 crores on Day 8

SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ has been making headlines for good reasons as the film has managed to grab attention. The film which features Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, has been shattering post-pandemic box office records with astounding figures at the domestic and international box office.

On April 1, day 8, the film has collected 11-12 crores at Hindi Box Office. Film Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, “RRR( Hindi) is having a SUPERLATIVE Second Friday as film hasn’t dropped compared to Thursday.. Early estimates suggests film has raked in ₹ 11-11.50 cr nett.. All set for ₹ 40 cr + Second Weekend.. SUPER HIT #RRRMovie.”

#RRR ( Hindi) is having a SUPERLATIVE Second Friday as film hasn’t dropped compared to Thursday.. Early estimates suggests film has raked in ₹ 11-11.50 cr nett.. All set for ₹ 40 cr + Second Weekend.. SUPER HIT #RRRMovie — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 1, 2022

RRR has become the best performing Hindi film in week one of the post-pandemic era. RRR (Hindi) grossed Rs 131 crore in its first week at the box office. On the day of its release, the film received a lacklustre reaction in the Hindi belt, but it quickly picked up in the following days and has remained solid throughout the weekdays. Also Read- RRR box office: SS Rajamouli's film creates history, crosses Rs 600 crore within 5 days

Meanwhile, There have been multiple reports that Alia Bhatt is upset with her RRR team and SS Rajamouli, which is why she deleted all posts related to the film, however, this is not true.

She wrote, “In today’s randomness I’ve heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile gird because I prefer it to look less cluttered.

"I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita. I loved being directed by SS Rajamouli Sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan, I loved every single thing about my experience on this film."

She added that, “The only reason I’m bothered to clarify this is because Rajamouli sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful; film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide.