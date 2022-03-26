RRR Hindi box office collection: SS Rajamouli’s film mints Rs 18 crore on Day 1, earns way less than Baahubali 2

SS Rajamouli’s most anticipated film RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, has been released on March 25. The film also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Fans were excited to watch the movie as the hype surrounding the film was huge and the film was promoted until it was released.

According to the media reports, Rajamouli’s film has earned around Rs 17-18 crores only for the Hindi version on its first day. The film managed to collect Rs 8 crore only through advance booking. The first-day earnings of the film have amazed everyone as it has taken the second-best opening after Sooryavanshi, which collected Rs 26.11 crore on its first day.

However, if the movies if compared to the director’s superhit fit Baahubali: The Conclusion, released in 2017, then its collection is way less than Prabhas starrer. Baahubali had collected Rs 41 crore from its Hindi version on its opening day.

According to BOI, the film had collected a good amount in Odisha. However, it could have been done better in Hindi circuits. Sunday and Sunday can be proved important days for RRR as Rajamouli’s fans may come to watch the film. A higher price can be one of the reasons why people did not come to watch the film.

Meanwhile, according to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, “‘RRR’ OPENS TO RECORD NUMBERS IN AUS, NZ… #RRR OVERTAKES #TheBatman in #Australia, claiming the No 1 spot on Fri… #NZ is SOLID too…#Australia: A$ 702,560 [₹ 4.03 cr] #NZ: NZ$ 69,741 [₹ 37.07 lacs] #USA: Crosses $ 5 million [Thu previews + Fri, still counting]. @comScore”

After a five-year sabbatical, Rajamouli returns with 'RRR.' Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran are among the international cast members of the Telugu-language epic period action movie.