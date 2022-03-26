RRR: Here’s why this theatre showed only first half of SS Rajamouli’s film

RRR movie: Anupama Chopra, a film critic, tweeted about the incident, stating that the theatre only showed the first half of the film 'RRR,' but not the second.

"First time this has happened! Went to Cinemark North Hollywood #firstdayfirstshow of #RRR. Saw first half but not second because theatre had not ingested it," she wrote on twitter.

She went on to say that the manager had not been informed that there was more to the problem.

"Unbelievably irritating! Want to weep" she stated.

After making edits, the film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was reduced to 3 hours and 1 minute. The previous version lasted 3 hours and 56 minutes.

Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris also star in the film. It was reportedly made on a 336-crore budget.

Allu Arjun, the star of 'Pushpa', took to Twitter to praise SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' team. He lauded the outstanding performances, referring to Alia Bhatt as 'our sweetest.'

He published a series of tweets about it and wrote, “Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house.”



He also wrote, “@tarak9999 for a spectacular show. Brilliant Presence by respected @ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08 And my spl wishes to @mmkeeravaani garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, Dvv Danayya garu & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R.”

