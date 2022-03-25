RRR full movie leaked online on TamilRockers, Movierulz; fans urge to stop piracy

The magnum opus 'RRR', written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and directed by SS Rajamouli, opened to a stellar response by the audience with fans across the country queuing up outside cinema halls to watch the film. With the early reactions pouring on to social media, seems like the lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer both have managed to spellbound the audience with their acts. While the reviews for the film have been positive, the bad news is that 'RRR' is the latest film to have become a victim of piracy.

As per media reports, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been leaked on many notorious websites. As per filmibeat.com, 'RRR' has been leaked and circulated on infamous piracy-based websites and platforms such as Filmywap, TamilRockers, Movierulz among others.

As soon as the news of RRR's leak spread on social media, ardent fans of Ram Charan and Jr NTR started requesting netizens to not encourage piracy and watch the film in theatres.

READ: RRR review: Ram Charan leaves audience impressed, fans call him 'god-level actor'

'RRR" is not the first film to have become a victim of piracy sites. Recently, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' too was leaked online with hours of its release in the theatres. Earlier, films like '83', Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys and Good Luck Sakhi too were leaked online.

Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.

(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)