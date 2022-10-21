RRR: Everything Everywhere All At Once co-director Daniel Kwan lauds SS Rajamouli's film, writes 'so much to love...'

RRR-Daniel Kwan/Twitter

After several noted filmmakers such as James Gunn, Edgar Wright, and Joe Russo among others showered praises on the SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza, now Daniel Kwan, who directed the comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once with Daniel Scheinert, has shared his review on the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer film.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, October 18, Daniel wrote, "After a busy year of work and travelling I’ve finally checked a couple things off my list 1) finished my taxes (I know the irony) and 2) watched RRR. HOLY COW ya’ll weren’t kidding. Anytime I watch an Indian action film I feel like I’m working in the wrong country."

The filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with the surreal comedy-drama Swiss Army Man along with the other Daniel in 2016, added, "What really struck me is, while a lot of the blockbusters we’re making in the states tend to have self aware, cheeky characters trapped in self-serious filmmaking, RRR was all heart-on-its-sleeve sincerity wrapped up in the most ridiculous over the top execution. So much to love."

When a Twitter user asked him, "Which character did you like the most sir? Ram or Bheem?", referring to the two main characters in the film - Alluri Sitaram Raju aka Ram, essayed by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem or simply Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR, Daniel Kwan picked Bheem and wrote, "Related more with Bheem, but Ram was sexy as hell. That mustache."

For the unversed, Everything Everywhere All At Once is being said as the top contender for the Oscars next year and RRR would be competing with the former if both films earn Academy nominations. Though the SS Rajamouli-directed film hasn't been sent as India's official entry, its distributors in the USA have launched an elaborate campaign for the Oscars 2023.