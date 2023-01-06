RRR earns praise from Jessica Chastain, Oscar winner says watching SS Rajamouli film was 'such a party'

RRR-Jessica Chastain/File photos

After several noted filmmakers such as James Gunn, Edgar Wright, and Joe Russo among others have heaped praises on SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster, now Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain has hopped on to the RRR bandwagon as she has become the latest Hollywood celebrity to laud Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer epic.

Reacting to the film's US distributors Variance Films' tweet on the chartbuster Naatu Naatu song, the Interstellar actress wrote, "Watching this film was such a party" and added a starry heart emoticon. Her tweet has since then gone viral on the micro-blogging platform with the fans still in shock that Jessica has seen the film.

Watching this film was such a party https://t.co/ew9pg5YwCn — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 6, 2023

Jessica is the most latest recipient of the Academy Award for Best Actress as she won the Oscar statuette in 2021 for portraying the famous American author, evangelist, and television personality Tammy Faye Bakker in the biographical drama film The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

RRR, which grossed over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide, has also been shortlisted under the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu for the 95th Academy Awards, whose final list of nominations will be out later this month on January 24, with the final awards ceremony on March 12.

Before the Oscars, RRR is competing in two categories at the 80th Golden Globes awards set to take place next week on January 10. The Telugu action film has been nominated for Best Original Song for the smash hit Naatu Naatu and Best Non-English Language Film. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan will be attending the awards ceremony.



For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records of what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.