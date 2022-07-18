RRR: Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn react to Rajamouli's film

RRR

SS Rajamouli's latest blockbuster RRR continues to dazzle the international audience and even the biggies of Hollywood are also stunned with Ram Charan and Jr NTR patriotic drama. The latest admirers of the film are two directors from MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Scott Derrickson and James Gunn.

Scott has directed Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and he shared his experience of enjoying RRR to the core. Scott took his thoughts to Twitter, "To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it.”

Check out Scott's tweet

To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/90U7AXJPgd — (@scottderrickson) July 16, 2022

James Gunn who has directed Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy and DCEUs The Suicide Squad, The Peacemaker got a recommendation for this movie, and one of the cinemagoer tagged him saying, “now you gotta watch this movie. RRR on Netflix.” Gunn replied him saying, “I did. Totally dug it."

Here's the conversation

@JamesGunn now you gotta watch this movie. RRR on Netflix https://t.co/Rd6ZWIbqqV — Rounak Mahato (@RounakMahato) July 17, 2022

I did. Totally dug it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 17, 2022

SS Rajamouli’s RRR broke several box office records both domestically and worldwide and now, the film has found new fans in the audience from the West who have access to the Ram Charan and Jr Ntr starrer on the streaming platform Netflix. Ever since RRR was released on OTT, the film has been winning the hearts of the western audience including some big names from the Hollywood industry such as screenwriters, and cinematographers among others.

The recent one to have become a fan of SS Rajamouli's RRR is Jon Spaihts, screenwriter for Dune, Passengers, Doctor Strange, and Prometheus, among other acclaimed films. Taking to Twitter, Spaihts raved about RRR and the action sequences that have blown him away. He wrote, "Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movies into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple of days later."

Set in the 1920s, RRR is a fictional tale based on two of India's revolutionary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) in the pre-independence era. This fictional narrative takes us on a journey of friendship on how the course of history would have changed if these two freedom fighters would have met during their self-imposed exile. The film since its release has earned over Rs 1,150 crore at the box office.