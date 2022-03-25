RRR director SS Rajamouli talks about Bollywood pressure after Baahubali, says 'cannot bring a big actor...'

After delivering the blockbuster films 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', S. S. Rajamouli is back with his next big-budget extravaganza titled 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the leading roles. The period action drama, which has released on March 25, also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal extended cameos.

In a recent interview, the director spoke about if he faced any Bollywood pressure post the phenomenal success of his 'Baahubali' films. While talking to IndiaToday.in, Rajamouli denied having any pressure to collaborate with big stars from the Hindi film industry. He said that though almost all of the stars from the Hindi film industry called or texted him to congratulate him, they also realised that the filmmaker works in a different way.

Rajamouli even mentioned that he had healthy conversations with many actors, but even added that he doesn't approach a film through actors. He stated that he visualises a film through its story and its characters and if a character needs a certain actor, he would have no ego in bringing them on board, even if they are from Hindi or Bengali, or Malayalam cinema. "I cannot bring a big actor on board just to satisfy some economic equations. I don’t work that way. The story drives everything in my film", Rajamouli concluded.



READ | RRR Twitter Review: Netizens hail SS Rajamouli's film as 'masterpiece', call it better than 'Baahubali'

Meanwhile, the early reviews for 'RRR' have started pouring in on social media. The film has opened to a thunderous response from the public who are already calling it a masterpiece and some have even claimed that it's better than the 'Baahubali' series starring Prabhas in the lead role.



READ | Ahead of 'RRR' release, a look at SS Rajamouli's blockbusters from 'Baahubali' to 'Eega'

Apart from 'Baahubali' and 'RRR', SS Rajamouli has helmed films like 'Eega', 'Magadheera', 'Vikramarkudu', and 'Maryada Ramanna' in the past. All of his movies have worked wonders at the box office with many even turning out to blockbusters in the Indian cinema.