Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals if he has been approached by Kevin Feige to make a Marvel film

RRR has received praise from multiple Hollywood directors including Joe Russo, JJ Abrams, Edgar Wright, and others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals if he has been approached by Kevin Feige to make a Marvel film
SS Rajamouli/File photo

SS Rajamouli, who is among the finest filmmakers in India, is currently touring several cities in the United States of India for the screenings of his film RRR as the film's US distributors are spearheading an active campaign for the Telugu film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, to get nominations in multiple major categories at the Oscars awards next year.

The filmmaker is also giving interviews to multiple foreign film magazines and in his most recent interview with Total Film, a British film magazine, he was asked directly if Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, has approached him to make a film for the Marvel franchise.

Reacting to the same, Rajamouli said, "There are a lot of enquiries from Hollywood, but at present, I’m committed to doing a movie with Mahesh Babu, he’s a big Telugu star. I am committed to doing a film with him. But I would definitely like to learn so much from Hollywood, their style of working, their methodology. I’m seeing how we can collaborate and make it a richer experience."

READ | RRR director SS Rajamouli poses with Star Wars director JJ Abrams at Governors Awards, photo goes viral

While revealing further details about the planned sequel, the director added, "Recently, when I was discussing again with my father and my cousin — we are the core story writing team — my cousin suddenly came up with an absolutely amazing idea, and we thought, ‘wow, this has to be made into a story’. I asked my father to spread it out, to etch it down, and he’s in the process."

"It is about these two guys. RRR cannot be without Tarak and Charan. Maybe there will be other stories about other historical figures, which might be true or fiction, but that would be a completely different film altogether", Rajamouli, who has also helmed the blockbuster Baahubali franchise, added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Indian Army takes delivery of Kalyani M4 bulletproof vehicle, can protect from blasts and grenades
Diabetes diet: 5 healthy carbs for people with Type 2 diabetes
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet Tushar Kalia, winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
ICC T20 World Cup: Here's a look at India's predicted XI against arch-rivals Pakistan for upcoming match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Can you find the snake hidden among the giraffes
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.