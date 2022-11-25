RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals if he has been approached by Kevin Feige to make a Marvel film

SS Rajamouli/File photo

SS Rajamouli, who is among the finest filmmakers in India, is currently touring several cities in the United States of India for the screenings of his film RRR as the film's US distributors are spearheading an active campaign for the Telugu film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, to get nominations in multiple major categories at the Oscars awards next year.

The filmmaker is also giving interviews to multiple foreign film magazines and in his most recent interview with Total Film, a British film magazine, he was asked directly if Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, has approached him to make a film for the Marvel franchise.

Reacting to the same, Rajamouli said, "There are a lot of enquiries from Hollywood, but at present, I’m committed to doing a movie with Mahesh Babu, he’s a big Telugu star. I am committed to doing a film with him. But I would definitely like to learn so much from Hollywood, their style of working, their methodology. I’m seeing how we can collaborate and make it a richer experience."



While revealing further details about the planned sequel, the director added, "Recently, when I was discussing again with my father and my cousin — we are the core story writing team — my cousin suddenly came up with an absolutely amazing idea, and we thought, ‘wow, this has to be made into a story’. I asked my father to spread it out, to etch it down, and he’s in the process."

"It is about these two guys. RRR cannot be without Tarak and Charan. Maybe there will be other stories about other historical figures, which might be true or fiction, but that would be a completely different film altogether", Rajamouli, who has also helmed the blockbuster Baahubali franchise, added.