RRR: Director SS Rajamouli reacts to positive response for his film

SS Rajmouli, the visionary storyteller, the captain of the huge ship RRR has expressed his gratitude towards people for loving the film. The director is currently at cloud-9 as his latest directorial starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is making waves around the globe. The film is breaking several records, and in a way, Rajamouli's breaking his own records and sets a new benchmark. Rajamouli shared his feeling for the audience and thanked them through Twitter. The filmmaker tweeted, "Thanks to EVERRRYONE for your thunderous applause for #RRRMovie. Overwhelmed," with a hand-fold and smiley emoji.

Thanks to EVERRRYONE for your thunderous applause for #RRRMovie. Overwhelmed — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 26, 2022

Allu Arjun, the star of 'Pushpa', took to Twitter to praise SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' team. He lauded the outstanding performances, referring to Alia Bhatt as 'our sweetest.'

Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 26, 2022

@tarak9999 for a spectacular show. Brilliant Presence by respected @ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08 . And my spl wishes to @mmkeeravaani garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, Dvv Danayya garu & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 26, 2022

For the unversed, ‘RRR’ stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil, Rudhiram Ranam Roudhram in Malayalam, and Roudra Rana Rudhira in Kannada, all of which indicate Rage, War, and Blood in their respective languages. Apart from the full form, the film's title 'RRR' has another meaning. The latest epic-drama RRR has created Tsunami at the global box office, as the film has earned a whopping Rs 236 crores (gross) on day 1.