'Never dreamt of an Oscar in my wildest dream': RRR director SS Rajamouli reacts to Naatu Naatu's nomination

File Photo

Indian filmmaker, SS Rajamouli penned down a long appreciation note on Tuesday, after his RRR made it to the 95th Oscar nominations as Naatu Naatu entered the race in the Best Original Song category.

Taking to Twitter, the Baahubali director shared a post that reads, "My peddanna got an Oscar nomination for his song in my film...I can`t ask for more...I am currently doing Naatu Naatu more vigorously than Tarak and Charan...Chandra Bose garu.. Congratulations... Oscar stage meedha mana paata...thank you...Prem master, your contribution to the song is invaluable..my personal Oscar goes to you..Bhairava`s BGM is what inspired me to go ahead with ava`s Naatu Naatu, after hesitating for a long time.Love you Bhairi babu..baland Super energetic vocals by Rahul and Bhairava enhanced the song.."

The film's song Naatu Naatu has officially entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. "The main reason is Tarak and Charan's sync and style. They danced their way into the hearts of audiences across the globe...Sorry for the torture. But I will not hesitate to do it again...I never dreamt of an Oscar, even in my wildest dream! It is the fans of Naatu Naatu and RRR who believed in it. They instilled the idea in our minds and pushed us forward," the post further reads.

"A big hug to you all the crazy fans..It was only possible because of the tireless and relentless efforts of Karthikeya. Proud of you Karth..My brothers at Walls & Trends worked 24x7 giving shoutouts and made sure that everyone heard about the film and the song. Thank you, Pradeep, Harsha and Chaitanya. Efficiently handled by Accolade, Variance, Potentate, Divergent and Cinetic ... Thank you... One more step to go...- S. S. RAJAMOULI," he concluded.

After a great winning streak at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film has officially entered the race for the Academy Awards. Earlier, Naatu Naatu bagged the Golden Globes for the category `Best original Song`. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category. The film also bagged the Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Award. If RRR wins the Oscars, it will be the most memorable, remarkable, golden moment for the Indian film industry.

The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

This lyrical composition of `Naatu Naatu` by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze. (With inputs from ANI)

