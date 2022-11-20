RRR director SS Rajamouli poses with Star Wars director JJ Abrams at Governors Awards, photo goes viral

SS Rajamouli-JJ Abrams/RRR Twitter

The 13th Annual Governors Awards, awarded for lifetime achievement in Hollywood, was held in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, November 19. Among all the high-profile celebrities from Hollywood, the RRR director SS Rajamouli represented India as the period action extravaganza is being screened in multiple American cities as part of its ongoing Oscars campaign.

Rajamouli's picture with the acclaimed Hollywood director JJ Abrams from the annual event is going viral across the internet. Sharing the photo of the esteemed filmmakers, the Twitter handle of RRR wrote, "And the foRRRce continues to be with #RRRMovie Hollywood filmmaker @JJAbrams, the director of Star Wars, Mission Impossible and many other remarkable movies, said that he is a Huge fan of #RRR. Glad to see @SSRajamouli meet him at the Governors Awards."

JJ Abrams made his directorial debut with the third installment in the Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible franchise when he helmed Mission: Impossible III in 2006. His last two films are from the Star Wars universe with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Meanwhile, Governors Awards is the first event with which the Academy Awards formally begins. After the preliminary voting round, the Oscars shortlist will be announced on December 21. The announcement for nominees will take place on January 24, and the 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12, 2023.

Though India hasn't picked RRR as its official entry for the Best International Feature Film, the Telugu film's distributors in the United States are spearheading an active campaign for RRR to get nominations in multiple major categories at the Oscars. It is even rumoured that Jr NTR and Ram Charan might be called upon for a live performance on Naatu Naatu at the awards ceremony.