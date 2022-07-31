Search icon
RRR director SS Rajamouli opens on his film getting rave reviews in West, says 'I am angry with...'

Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli has opened up about his film RRR getting rave reviews from Western directors and talents.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 06:35 AM IST

SS Rajamouli- RRR

SS Rajamouli's latest epic drama RRR was a mega theatrical success, and it went on to become a raging blockbuster on digital streaming too. The Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer was endorsed by the biggest names of Hollywood including James Gunn (director, Guardians of the Galaxy), Scott Derreckson (director, Doctor Strange), and the Russo Brothers (director Avengers Endgame). 

Recently, SS Rajamouli stepped forward in support of promoting Dhanush's Hollywood debut film The Gray Man, and during a promotional event, the Baahubali director opened up about RRR getting rave reviews in the West. At first, Rajamouli openly confessed that he is 'angry' with Netflix for only acquiring the Hindi version, and ignoring the other four languages- including the original Telugu version. "I’m actually angry with Netflix because they took only the Hindi version, and not the rest of the four (languages). So, I have a complaint against them. But yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West." 

The Magadheera director continued by saying that he was surprised by the strong positive reception from the West, "A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make a film for Western sensibilities. I never believed in myself. So, when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it and word-of-mouth started increasing when critics started giving good reviews… I was really, really surprised and it wouldn’t have been possible without Netflix, and for that, I have great regard for them.”

The Russo Brothers and Indian director S.S. Rajamouli, known for their action-packed extravaganzas The Gray Man and RRR respectively, are the brains behind the most recent examples of this trend. Recently, they discussed what inspires fans all across the world via a virtual meet. After the meeting, the Russo brothers took to Twitter and praised the Indian filmmaker. He tweeted, "Such an honor getting to meet THE great S.S. Rajamouli… " SS Rajamouli replied, "The honour and pleasure are mine.. It was a great interaction. Looking forward to meet and learn a bit of your craft." RRR is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on ZEE5.  

 

 

