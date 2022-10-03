RRR director SS Rajamouli gets standing ovation from USA audience, Jr NTR, Ram Charan react

RRR: SS Rajamouli Ram Charan Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli has retained the title of being the visionary director of Indian cinema with his latest blockbuster RRR. The maverick filmmaker's film was a blockbuster in India, and it has become a rage in overseas. For months, we are reporting views of various international personalities going gaga for Ram Charan starrer. Renowned personalities from Hollywood have taken their thoughts about the film to social media and praised Rajamouli's vision.

If a film has got such a huge response, imagine the level of reception the film's director will get. Recently, RRR was shown in a packed cinema house in the USA. As expected the audience was hooting, dancing on Naatu Naatu, and clapping during the action scene. After the movie ended, SS Rajamouli made a surprise entry into the auditorium. His presence enthralled the audience, and they welcomed the master director with loud applause. Rajamouli received a standing ovation from the audience, and the director was thanking them with his gestures.

Your adoration and applause towards my heroes, my film and me were enormous. THANK YOU USA pic.twitter.com/YH0hPL1q3H — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 1, 2022

As soon as the video got surfaced online, netizens and fans of RRR hailed it as an achievement. Even Bheem aka Jr NTR reacted to the video, and wrote, "You deserve all the applause you’re getting and much more Jakkanna @ssrajamouli." Alluri Sitarama Raju aka Ram Charan also reacted to the video and wrote, "One and Only @ssrajamouli Garu."

You deserve all the applause you’re getting and much more Jakkanna @ssrajamouli https://t.co/jMbSlGuobS October 3, 2022

Last week, A group of school students in California were singing Jr NTR, Ram Charan's popular song from the film Naatu Naatu (in Hindi Nacho Nacho). The video of students reciting the song in a presumed oral recitation event is going viral. The West is highly impressed with the film, thus you can hear the perfect in-snyc recitation of a Telugu song. A user shared this video online, and wrote, "Middle school students from California singing RRR naatu naatu song." RRR was released in cinemas on March 25, 2022.