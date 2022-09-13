RRR director SS Rajamouli calls his next film with Mahesh Babu 'a globetrotting action adventure'

SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu/Twitter

SS Rajamouli, who helmed the global blockbuster RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles earlier this year, has now spilled the beans about his next film with the Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The filmmaker-actor duo will be collaborating for the first time on this upcoming project.

The director spoke about his next film at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada where he was invited to be a part of the 'Visionaries' segment where he discussed Telugu cinema, the notion of art versus commerce, and his reputation of "pushing the limits of industrialized pop cinema".

Talking about his next film, Rajamouli said, "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots." As soon as the director shared this news, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's fans went into a tizzy on social media.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu started shooting for his next film, which currently has the working title of SSMB28 (Super Star Mahesh Babu's 28th film) with the director Trivikram Srinivas on Monday, September 12. Pooja Hegde will be paired opposite the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star in this film.

Naga Vamsi, who is co-producing the film under his banner Sithara Entertainments, shared the photo of the filmmaker-actor duo from the sets and wrote, "The filming of an Epic Action Entertainer Begins today! The blockbuster combo of Superstar @urstrulymahesh & #Trivikram garu on sets after 12 years!! SUPERSTAR in a massy rugged avatar. Await for more surprises coming your way, SOON!! #SSMB28Aarambham #SSMB28".

Talking about Rajamouli's last theatrical release RRR, the period-action extravaganza has found a new audience among the West after it premiered on the streaming platform Netflix and since then, the calls for sending the film as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars next year have increased.