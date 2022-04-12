RRR director SS Rajamouli breaks silence over Ram Charan stealing the show

SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTS in lead roles, has managed to break multiple records with its earnings at the box office. However, netizens feel that Ram Charan stole the show with his performance in the film.

When asked about Ram Charan stealing the show in ‘RRR,’ the master filmmaker stated that the duo justified their respective roles equally. "It breaks my heart to think of crediting one of them for the movie’s success," Rajamouli said.



"People believe this is because Jr NTR is already well-known for his acting abilities, and Ram Charan`s appearance in ‘RRR’ came as a surprise element. But, as a filmmaker, I know how much effort both of them have put into the subject."



"In fact, I cannot imagine any other Indian actor in Bheem’s role, because it has a multilayered idiosyncrasy, which NTR alone is capable of carrying," the ‘Simhadri’ director stated. Earlier during the ‘RRR’ Hindi success meet, NTR was asked to comment on Ram Charan stealing the show but Charan quickly stepped in and heaped praise on NTR.

‘RRR’ is a fictional period drama about two early twentieth-century Indian liberation fighters. The film was praised for its massive cinematic scale, action, and drama, and it even found an audience in areas like the United Kingdom.

Earlier, Reacting to this, SS Rajamouli said, “The biggest want of a storyteller is to have the maximum number of listeners to listen to his story. I’m grateful, humbled and overwhelmed that I have not just one but two such films that received the kind of reception they did and entered the 1000 crore club. The success of both ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘RRR’ has reiterated that a film based on human emotions can cut geographical boundaries and translate beyond the language.”

(With inputs from IANS)