RRR: Dexter writer Scott Reynolds calls Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer 'incredible', hails SS Rajamouli's 'epic filmmaking'

Ever since SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR dropped on OTT, the period action epic has been earning new fans from the West as it has become one of the most popular films from India globally. Recently, Scott Reynolds, an American producer and writer known for Dexter (2006), Jessica Jones (2015) and Inhumans (2017), took to Twitter to share his views about the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer movie.

"RRR is incredible. Oh my God. Such fun cinema," Scott wrote alongside a GIF of Ram Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to the famous track Nacho Nacho from the movie. In reply when the RRR Movie Twitter account thanked the writer-producer, the latter added in a separate tweet, "It is so so good. Epic filmmaking and equally epic story. Love it so much."

Since its digital release on Netflix, RRR has been garnering rave reviews from various Hollywood celebrities.

Earlier, American Crime Story writer Larry Karaszewski, The Suicide Squad actor Steve Agee, C Robert Cargill, one of the writers of the 2016 Marvel superhit film Doctor Strange, Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller, Jackson Lanzing, who has written titles such as Captain America and Batman Beyond, among others had also showered praises on the film.

The Hindi dubbed take of the Telugu language film arrived on Netflix on May 20, two months after its worldwide theatrical release. The Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of RRR started streaming on ZEE5 from May 20.

The film, which was pegged as a pan-India movie, chronicles a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by N T Rama Rao Jr. RRR, also one of the most successful Indian films of 2022, has minted over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide. It received mostly positive reviews for Rajamouli's execution of his grand vision, gravity-defying action stunts, performances by the leading men, and the song Naacho Naacho (or "Naatu Naatu" in Telugu), scored by M M Keeravani.

Also featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, the movie was released in IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and Dolby Cinema format on March 25.