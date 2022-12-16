RRR continues its winning streak, bags four nominations at Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards

RRR/File photo

The SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR continues its winning streak as the Telugu film has now bagged four major nominations at the 6th Annual HCA Awards, organised by the Hollywood Critics Association. These include SS Rajamouli being nominated for Best Director and the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer being nominated for Best Picture, Best Action Film, and Best International Film.

Reacting to this achievement, the official Twitter handle of RRR wrote, "The nomination spree continues! #RRR bags 4 nominations at the #HCAFilmAwards! @HCAcritics Thank you so much Jury for recognising #RRRMovie".

The nomination spree continues! #RRR bags 4 nominations at the #HCAFilmAwards! @HCAcritics



Thank you so much Jury for recognising #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/FzM8ucDuIG — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 15, 2022

Last week, RRR also secured four nominations at the inaugural HCA Creative Arts Awards. These included Sreekar Prasad for Best Editing, Srinivas Mohan for Best VFX, M. M. Keeravaani for Best Original Song - Naatu Naatu, and King Solomon for Best Stunts.

The HCA Creative Arts Awards will take place on February 17, whereas the HCA Film Awards will take place on February 24. The blockbuster film has already been named the recipient of the special HCA Spotlight Award, which will be presented along with the HCA Film Awards.



READ | RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan's film wins Spotlight award from Hollywood Critics Association

In July earlier this year, RRR was named the runner-up at the Hollywood Critics Association Mid-season awards losing out to Everything Everywhere All At Once. However, the Indian film defeated Hollywood heavyweights like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick to win the second-best title.

Now, all eyes are on the Oscars 2023 nominations which will be announced a month later on January 24 and the 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12 next year. There are strong chances that RRR will receive at least a couple of Oscar nominations for Best International Feature Film and Best Original Song.