RRR: Cambridge university professor gets brutally trolled for criticising SS Rajamouli's film

RRR

Not only in India, but SS Rajamouli's RRR is also a blockbuster hit even in the international markets as well. Several filmmakers, actors, and writers from Hollywood have praised Ram Charan- Jr NTR patriotic drama. However, a historian and professor from Cambridge University have stated that Britishers are being cast as villains to 'made up' heroic stories.

Robert Tombs, an author and professor in history at the University of Cambridge has stated in his review that the film, set in the backdrop of colonial India in the 1920s, is filled with exaggerations about British rule. “It does not record the nastiness of 1920s British rule, but it does reflect the growing nastiness of today’s India,” he wrote, in a derogatory review about the film on The Spectator.

He further stated that the film is defaming history, and past events, and argued that the corrupt killings by the British government of Indians are made with absolute dishonesty or portrayed with sheer ignorance. Tombs further stated that the portrayal of the two main villains, Governor Scott and his wife is not just “nasty but also silly.”

Robert's views on the film sparked a debate on Twitter, and the historian was trolled by netizens for turning a 'blind eye' toward facts. A history professor from Shawnee State University in Ohio bashed Tombs on Twitter and wrote, "BritishBabu is upset that his nostalgia is being disturbed & Indians are awakening to the truth. Colonialist administration oppressed India in many ways, denying it is a crime: #Colonized What Netflix's RRR gets wrong about the British Raj | The Spectator." Many other netizens bashed Robert on his views.

Here are the reactions

BritishBabu is upset that his nostalgia is being disturbed & Indians are awakening to the truth. Colonialist administration oppressed India in many ways, denying it is a crime: #Colonized What Netflix's RRR gets wrong about the British Raj | The Spectator https://t.co/5owdkCUwQO — Dr. Lavanya Vemsani Ph.D. (@ProfVemsani) July 19, 2022

This clown needs a history lesson badly. Not the British version. The world version. https://t.co/FLlBrYEOQI July 20, 2022

I read the first few paragraphs and all I see is a #British dude whining that the movie portrays British colonialism harshly.



Wah, Wah, Wah. Cry me a river. — Sheenie Ambardar, MD (@DrAmbardar) July 21, 2022

So, as a historian, are you saying what RRR depicted is true about the British administration? — Kalyan Kumar K (@Kalyan_KumarK) July 19, 2022

Now this is utter bullshit in my opinion. There is nothing in the movie about casteism. I really don’t understand why some has to look everything with a negative mindset #RRRMovie #vox https://t.co/efK0jrYY4r — vijay (@chvkb8) July 22, 2022

They ask why today's Britishers are responsible for the atrocities of past British raj?

Because of people like him still glorifying it. #RRR #RRRMovie https://t.co/ljs7CNMjKP July 22, 2022

This guy thinks he's still living in the British Raj. The British looted us, starved us, raped us and left us with scraps. Even now, they take every chance to humiliate us. To Indians, the Brits are worse villains than the Devil himself. #RRRMovie — Mahitha Reddy (@MahimahiIn) July 21, 2022

SS Rajamouli's RRR stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Jr NTR in lead roles. The film released on March 25, went on to gross over Rs 1100 crores worldwide.