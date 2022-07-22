Search icon
RRR: Cambridge university professor gets brutally trolled for criticising SS Rajamouli's film

A professor said that SS Rajamouli's RRR has portrayed Britishers in the wrong manner. Netizens give him a taste of his own medicine.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

Not only in India, but SS Rajamouli's RRR is also a blockbuster hit even in the international markets as well. Several filmmakers, actors, and writers from Hollywood have praised Ram Charan- Jr NTR patriotic drama. However, a historian and professor from Cambridge University have stated that Britishers are being cast as villains to 'made up' heroic stories. 

Robert Tombs, an author and professor in history at the University of Cambridge has stated in his review that the film, set in the backdrop of colonial India in the 1920s, is filled with exaggerations about British rule. “It does not record the nastiness of 1920s British rule, but it does reflect the growing nastiness of today’s India,” he wrote, in a derogatory review about the film on The Spectator.

He further stated that the film is defaming history, and past events, and argued that the corrupt killings by the British government of Indians are made with absolute dishonesty or portrayed with sheer ignorance. Tombs further stated that the portrayal of the two main villains, Governor Scott and his wife is not just “nasty but also silly.”

Robert's views on the film sparked a debate on Twitter, and the historian was trolled by netizens for turning a 'blind eye' toward facts. A history professor from Shawnee State University in Ohio bashed Tombs on Twitter and wrote, "BritishBabu is upset that his nostalgia is being disturbed & Indians are awakening to the truth. Colonialist administration oppressed India in many ways, denying it is a crime: #Colonized What Netflix's RRR gets wrong about the British Raj | The Spectator." Many other netizens bashed Robert on his views. 

Here are the reactions

SS Rajamouli's RRR stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Jr NTR in lead roles. The film released on March 25, went on to gross over Rs 1100 crores worldwide.

First-image
