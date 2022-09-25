RRR: California school students sing Ram Charan, Jr NTR's popular song Naatu Naatu, video goes viral

Nacho Naacho

SS Rajamouli's directed RRR has amazed the globe, and the West are still in the awe of the epic action drama. We all know how foreigners have reacted to the film, and even the biggest names in Hollywood couldn't stop praising the film. Now here's the new amazing achievement.

A group of school students in California were singing Jr NTR, Ram Charan's popular song from the film Naatu Naatu (in Hindi Nacho Nacho). The video of students reciting the song in a presumed oral recitation event is going viral. The West is highly impressed with the film, thus you can hear the perfect in-snyc recitation of a Telugu song.

A user shared this video online, and wrote, "Middle school students from California singing RRR naatu naatu song."



Watch the performance

Middle school students from California singing RRR naatu naatu song pic.twitter.com/C03mNr7Ifq September 25, 2022

As soon as the video got published, several users applauded it as a 'great victory' for SS Rajamouli. A user wrote, "Wt else Rajamouli wants ? Man this is beyond the wildest dreams any director have ever." Another user wrote, "Man of mass RC." Another user reacted to it saying that this gesture is better than the Indian Oscar committee that rejected RRR as the official selection for the Oscars. He wrote, "We don’t need Oscar Indian Film federation. This is more than success." Another user wrote, "Reach Deserves Oscar." "Wow what a craze @RRRMovie," exclaimed a netizen. Even the official page of the movie reacted to the video with starry eye emojis.

After SS Rajamouli's period-actioner RRR was not picked as India's official entry to the Oscars 2023 and instead a Gujarati film Chello Show aka Last Film Show by Pan Nalin was chosen, the film's fans expressed their anger as the Telugu-language film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has emerged as the moviegoers' favourite in the West who can't stop going gaga over the film's spectacular action set pieces and its epic storytelling.

RRR starred Ram Charan, Jr NTR in the primary leading roles. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also played a crucial part in the film with their extended cameos. RRR was released in cinemas on March 25.