Entertainment

RRR breaches Rs 1,000 crore mark, Rana Daggubati lauds Rajamouli for fulfilling 'one India one cinema' dream

"Capitan you’ve done it again!!", read Rana Daggubati's viral tweet appreciating SS Rajamouli and 'RRR' team including Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 11, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles has crossed the coveted figure of Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the third Indian film to achieve this feat after Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' and Rajamouli's previous blockbuster 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'.

Now, Rana Daggubati who starred in the 'Baahubali' series as the antagonist Bhallaladeva against the leading man Prabhas in dual roles of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali, has reacted to the historic accomplishment of 'RRR'. The actor has saluted team RRR including SS Rajamouli, adding that the filmmaker has fulfilled 'one India one cinema' dream.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, April 10, Daggubati shared the official announcement poster of RRR hitting Rs 1,000 crore mark and wrote, ""ONE INDIA ONE CINEMA” was a wishful dream till one man came along and said this is what it looks like!! Capitan you’ve done it again!! (fire emojis) @ssrajamouli and team #RRR. I salute you!! @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan".

Sharing the same poster on Sunday, the official Twitter handle of 'RRR' had written, "1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love. Thank you Bheem @jrntr fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans and audience across the world. #1000CroreRRR An @ssrajamouli film."

For the unversed, with Prabhas and Rana in lead roles, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' is the second-highest-grossing Indian film with earnings of Rs 1,810 crore, and 'Dangal', featuring Aamir as wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in the sports biopic, is the highest-grossing Indian film with earnings of Rs 2,024 crore.

READ | RRR box office collection: SS Rajamouli's film crosses Rs 1,000 crore worldwide

With excellent performances, mind-blowing action set pieces, chart-topping music, and exciting screenplay, 'RRR', set in 1920, has emerged as the first choice of moviegoers not just in India, but across the globe. Starring Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal extended cameos, the period action extravaganza has reaffirmed SS Rajamouli's name among the greatest filmmakers of the nation.

