RRR box office: SS Rajamouli's film creates history, crosses Rs 600 crore within 5 days

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR is creating history at the box office every day. The film which stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doddy among others, has now collected more than Rs 600 crores worldwide.

On Wednesday, the film industry tracker, Manobala Vijaybalan tweeted, “WW Box Office ENTERS ₹600 cr club in just 5 days. Day 1 - ₹ 257.15 cr Day 2 - ₹ 114.38 cr Day 3 - ₹ 118.63 cr Day 4 - ₹ 72.80 cr Day 5 - ₹ 58.46 cr Total - ₹ 621.42 cr.”

‘RRR' will soon surpass the lifetime collections of 'Baahubali: The Beginning', the first film in Rajamouli's epic action 'Baahubali' series, that had collected approximately Rs 118 crores in its dubbed Hindi version during its entire theatrical run. 'RRR' Hindi version has already collected Rs 107.59 crores within five days.

"#RRR *HINDI* benchmarks... #SSRajamouli's third film to cross ₹100 cr, #JrNTR - #RamCharan's first century, Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali [2015] in *Week 1*, Sixth Rs 1000 cr film [post pandemic], after #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm, #Pushpa, #GangubaiKathiawadi and #TKF", tweeted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday, March 30.

Across all the languages, 'Baahubali: The Beginning' had earned Rs 516 crores in India and 'RRR' had already collected Rs 406 crores at the Indian box office till Monday. So, even if collections across all languages are considered, the film released on March 25 will topple the first 'Baahubali' film within the first week itself.

SS Rajamouli is definitely the man of the moment after the thunderous success of his last three films, namely 'RRR' and 'Baahubali' franchise, across India. The filmmaker has previously helmed superhits like 'Eega', 'Magadheera', 'Vikramarkudu', and 'Maryada Ramanna'.