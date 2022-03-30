RRR box office: Jr NTR-Ram Charan's film set to surpass lifetime business of Baahubali 1 in first week

SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus 'RRR' is creating records at the box office with each passing day. The period-action extravaganza earned a gross collection of Rs 500 crores worldwide across all languages in its opening weekend. The film boasts of an international star cast featuring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doddy among others.

Now, 'RRR' is all set to surpass the lifetime collections of 'Baahubali: The Beginning', the first film in Rajamouli's epic action 'Baahubali' series, that had collected approximately Rs 118 crores in its dubbed Hindi version during its entire theatrical run. 'RRR' Hindi version has already collected Rs 107.59 crores within five days.

"#RRR *HINDI* benchmarks... #SSRajamouli's third film to cross ₹100 cr, #JrNTR - #RamCharan's first century, Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali [2015] in *Week 1*, Sixth Rs 1000 cr film [post pandemic], after #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm, #Pushpa, #GangubaiKathiawadi and #TKF", tweeted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday, March 30.

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, "#RRR feveRRR grips mass circuits... SupeRRRb hold... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Rajamouli's *first Blockbuster* #Baahubali [#Hindi] in *Week 1*... RRRacing towards ₹ 200 cr... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr. Total: ₹ 107.59 cr. #India biz."

Across all the languages, 'Baahubali: The Beginning' had earned Rs 516 crores in India and 'RRR' had already collected Rs 406 crores at the Indian box office till Monday. So, even if collections across all languages are considered, the film released on March 25 will topple the first 'Baahubali' film within the first week itself.



SS Rajamouli is definitely the man of the moment after the thunderous success of his last three films, namely 'RRR' and 'Baahubali' franchise, across India. The filmmaker has previously helmed superhits like 'Eega', 'Magadheera', 'Vikramarkudu', and 'Maryada Ramanna'.