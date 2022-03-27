RRR box office day 2: SS Rajamouli's film set to smash new records

The film 'RRR,' directed by SS Rajamouli, has skyrocketed at the box office. The picture shows no signs of slowing down, and trade professionals expect that it will perform spectacularly in the following days. On day one, the film grossed a stunning Rs 236 crores (gross).

Now that the Day 2 data are in, it's expected that the film will gross more than Rs 400 crore worldwide and that it will continue to earn double-digits in Hindi for the following few days.



Not only in India but also in other countries, the film is breaking records. RRR surpassed The Batman in Australia.

According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh’s tweet, “‘RRR’ OPENS TO RECORD NUMBERS IN AUS, NZ… #RRR OVERTAKES #TheBatman in #Australia, claiming the No 1 spot on Fri… #NZ is SOLID too…#Australia: A$ 702,560 [₹ 4.03 cr] #NZ: NZ$ 69,741 [₹ 37.07 lacs] #USA: Crosses $ 5 million [Thu previews + Fri, still counting]. @comScore”

Also read:RRR: Mahesh Babu reacts to SS Rajmouli's film, calls it 'breathtaking'

When it comes to RRR, the film has gotten off to a great start, with audiences applauding Rajamouli's vision as well as the key actors' performances. The film has had a strong start not only in India, but also in other nations. In the United States, the film's Thursday previews pulled in more than Rs 26 crores. The film had grossed Rs 100 crores on day one in India across all languages, with the Hindi belt adding about Rs 15 crores.

Mahesh Babu hailed Rajamouli as a master storyteller and praised the rich visuals backed by strong emotions. Mahesh tweeted, "There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning!"

Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Rajamouli's epic-drama also has extended cameos from Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Sarin.



