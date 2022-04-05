RRR box office collection: Rajamouli's film to become 3rd highest-grosser surpassing Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles has been shattering box office records since its release. The epic period action drama film has been raking in the moolah at the box office not just in India but also worldwide.

Till Monday, RRR earned Rs 800 crore (worldwide gross) at the box office surpassing Aamir Khan's 'PK' and Rajinikanth's '2.0's lifetime collection. As per the official records shared by Indian trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on his Twitter handle, with Rs 800 crore collection at the worldwide box office, 'RRR' become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film beating Rajinikanth's '2.0's lifetime collection of Rs 800 crore (worldwide gross) at the box office. "#RRR is now the 5th HIGHEST grossing Indian film of all time surpassing #PK movie," he wrote." #RRR with Rs819.06 cr BEATS #2Point0`s lifetime gross of Rs800 cr to become the 6th HIGHEST grossing Indian movie of all time," he wrote in a tweet earlier.

However, with the kind of momentum going for the film, it seems like RRR will easily surpass the businesses of Aamir Khan starrer 'Secret Superstar' and Salman Khan's 'Bajranji Bhaijaan, to be among the top 3 highest-grossing Indian films.

At number 3 currently on the list of highest-grossing Indian films, Bajrangi Bhaijaan's lifetime collection stands at Rs 969.06 crore, on the other hand, 'Secret Superstar' had earned Rs 969.06 crore worldwide to claim the number 4 spot.

However, with RRR racing towards the Rs 1,000 crore mark with absolute ease, it seems like SS Rajamouli's film will surpass the businesses of 'Secret Superstar' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', to claim the number 3 spot and become the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' was released in theatres on March 25. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are also a part of the film.