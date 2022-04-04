RRR box office collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's film set to cross Rs 1,000 cr worldwide

RRR box office collection

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has caused a riot at the global box office. Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, the period-action extravaganza has brought glory to the Indian cinemas as promised by the 'RRR' team before the release on March 25.

With terrific performances, breathtaking action set pieces, emotional music, and gripping screenplay, 'RRR' has emerged as a worldwide success raking in the moolah from the Indian box office and overseas territories also. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal extended cameos, the film has reaffirmed SS Rajamouli's name among the greatest filmmakers of the country.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayan had shared on his Twitter handle on Sunday, April 3, that the film has already collected Rs 819 crores within nine days of its release till Saturday, April 2. He wrote, "#RRRMovie WW Box Office ENTERS ₹800 cr club in just 9 days. Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 41.53 cr Day 2 - ₹ 68.17 cr Total - ₹ 819.06 cr".

#RRRMovie WW Box Office



ENTERS ₹800 cr club in just 9 days.



Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 41.53 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 68.17 cr

Total - ₹ 819.06 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 3, 2022

In another tweet, he also shared that SS Rajamouli's film has become the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of all time surpassing the lifetime collections of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' as he wrote, "#RRR with ₹819.06 cr BEATS #2Point0's lifetime gross of ₹800 cr to become the 6th HIGHEST grossing Indian movie of all time."

#RRR with ₹819.06 cr BEATS #2Point0's lifetime gross of ₹800 cr to become the 6th HIGHEST grossing Indian movie of all time. April 3, 2022



READ | RRR: Know the full form of SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film



As of Saturday, 'RRR' stands behind 'Dangal', 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Secret Superstar' and 'PK'. Three of these films feature Aamir Khan, the third one on the list features Salman Khan, and the second film on the list is helmed by SS Rajamouli himself. Seeing the film's domination at the global box office, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer will easily cross the Rs 1000 crore benchmark in its second week and can emerge as the highest-grossing Indian movie in history.