RRR box office collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's starrer is 3rd highest-grossing Indian film after Dangal, Baahubali 2

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' starring South superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR has created yet another record. The blockbuster hit film has finally managed to beat Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar' and Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' to emerge as the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Dangal which stands tall on the first spot had raked in a lifetime business of over 2,000 crores worldwide. The number two spot is claimed by SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubalu 2: The Conclusion' which collected over Rs 1,800 crores in lifetime earnings.

Currently, at number three, RRR's collection stands at Rs 969.24 crores worldwide, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. At number four and five are 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Secret Superstar' which earned Rs 969.06 and Rs 966.86 worldwide, respectively.

"#RRR with ₹969.24 cr BEATS #SecretSuperstar[₹966.86 cr] and #BajrangiBhaijaan[₹969.06 cr] lifetime figure to become the 3rd HIGHEST grossing Indian film of all time," Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted on Friday.

In another tweet, he mentioned the 10 highest-grossing Indian films with 'RRR' standing tall at the third spot.

Top 10 highest grossing Indian movies

#Dangal

#Baahubali2

#RRRMovie*

#BajrangiBhaijaan

#SecretSuperstar

#PK

#2Point0

#Baahubali

#Sultan

#Sanju

Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film hit theatres on March 25.