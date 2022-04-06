RRR box office collection: Jr NTR-Ram Charan's film to become third highest-grosser behind Baahubali 2, Dangal

SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles is creating history at the box office. The film has continued its dream run at the box office after collecting more than Rs 500 crores worldwide in its opening weekend within three days of its release on March 25.

As of Monday, April 4, Rajamouli's epic is the fifth highest-grossing Indian film in history with a collection of Rs 921.80 crore worldwide and it is placed behind Aamir Khan's family drama 'Secret Superstar', which stands currently at the fourth spot with Rs 966.86 crore, and Salman Khan's emotional drama 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', which stands at the third spot with Rs 969.06 crore.

SS Rajamouli's previous release 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' is the second-highest-grossing Indian film with earnings of Rs 1,810 crore and Aamir Khan's sports biopic 'Dangal' is the highest-grossing Indian film with earnings of Rs 2,024 crore. Seeing its thunderous response at the ticket counters, it is no doubt that 'RRR' would have jumped from its fifth spot to the third spot as of Wednesday, April 6.

On Tuesday, April 5, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayan had shared that the film had crossed Rs 900 crores worldwide till Monday, April 4, as he wrote, "#RRR WW Box Office Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 41.53 cr Day 2 - ₹ 68.17 cr Day 3 - ₹ 82.40 cr Day 4 - ₹ 20.34 cr Total - ₹ 921.80 cr."

With excellent performances, mind-blowing action set pieces, chart-topping music, and exciting screenplay, 'RRR' has emerged as the first choice of moviegoers not just in India, but across the globe. Starring Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal extended cameos, the period action drama has reaffirmed SS Rajamouli's name among the greatest filmmakers of the nation.