RRR box office collection: Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer grosses Rs 710 crore in one week

SS Rajamouli's pan-India magnum opus, 'RRR,' has been shattering post-pandemic box office records with astounding figures at the domestic and international box office.

The movie has grossed Rs 710 crores at the box office in just 7 days.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'RRR' IS UNSTOPPABLE, UNSHAKEABLE... *#Worldwide* Week 1 Gross BOC: ₹ 710 cr... *#India* Gross BOC: ₹ 560 cr... Next to #Baahubali2. #RRR #RRRMovie.

RRR has become the best performing Hindi film in week one of the post-pandemic era.



RRR (Hindi) grossed Rs 131 crore in its first week at the box office. On the day of its release, the film received a lacklustre reaction in the Hindi belt, but it quickly picked up in the following days and has remained solid throughout the weekdays.

