RRR box office collection: Hindi version hits Rs 200 crore mark, is second post-pandemic film to do so

RRR Hindi box office

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles, the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has become the second post-pandemic film after 'The Kashmir Files' to hit the coveted figure of Rs 200 crore. With no big releases this weekend, it is expected that the Hindi version of 'RRR' will cross the lifetime collections of Vivek Agnihotri's exodus drama on Kashmiri Pandits, which is inching closer to the Rs 250 mark.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#RRR is second #Hindi film to hit DOUBLE CENTURY [post pandemic]... Absence of major film/s this weekend will boost its biz... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6.50 cr, Wed 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 203.59 cr. #India biz."

#RRR is second #Hindi film to hit DOUBLE CENTURY [post pandemic]... Absence of major film/s this weekend will boost its biz... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6.50 cr, Wed 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 203.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/0jKek854Cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2022

The period-action extravaganza even hosted its grand success party in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 6. Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Ayan Mukerji were spotted attending the celebration launch which was hosted by Jayantilal Gada. Gada owns the film production and distribution company Popular Entertainment Network (PEN) India Ltd, which has presented the Hindi dubbed version of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster.

For the unversed, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had presented the Hindi dubbed versions of Rajamouli's previous two films, 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', which starred Prabhas and Rana Daggubati fighting over the kingdom Mahishmati.



READ | RRR success bash: Karan Johar calls SS Rajamouli 'visionary', says film is 'too good to be true'

'RRR' also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended pivotal cameos. While the 'Raazi' actress plays Ram Charan's love interest, the 'Singham' star plays his father. Talking about worldwide collections across languages, the film written by Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad has minted over Rs 900 crores at the global box office and is set to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in the coming weekend.