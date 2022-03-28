RRR box office: Hindi version gains massively, film collects Rs 500 crore worldwide on opening weekend

SS Rajamouli directed 'RRR', starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has had a fantabulous weekend at the box office. The film, which collected Rs 257 crore worldwide on its opening day, gained massively due to word of mouth in the Hindi belt and collected Rs 31.50 crore (Hindi version) at the domestic box office on its first Sunday.

As far as the film's total box office collection (Hindi version) in India is concerned, it stands at a whopping Rs 74.50 crore.

Dishing out details about the film's box office collection (Hindi version, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#RRR #Hindi is SENSATIONAL, biz jumps on Day 3... FIRST *HINDI* FILM TO CROSS ₹ 30 CR IN A SINGLE DAY [pandemic era]... Mass centres EXCEPTIONAL... SupeRRRb trending gives hope for a STRONG Day 4 [Mon]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr. Total: ₹ 74.50 cr. #India biz."

The Hindi version of RRR had opened to a lukewarm response. It collected Rs 19 crore on the opening day at the domestic box office. Later, on Saturday, the film showed little growth and collected Rs 24 crore. So far, Sunday has been the best day for RRR's Hindi version.

In a subsequent tweet, Taran Adarsh mentioned that 'RRR' that topped the list as far as it's first Sunday business is concerned in the pandemic era.

"WEEK 1: *SUNDAY* BIZ... THE TOP 5 [PANDEMIC ERA]... 1. #RRR [#Hindi]: ₹ 31.50 cr 2. #Sooryavanshi: ₹ 26.94 cr 3. #83TheFilm: ₹ 17.41 cr 4. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 15.30 cr 5. #TheKashmirFiles: ₹ 15.10 cr Nett BOC. #India biz," Taran tweeted.

In yet another tweet, Taran Adarsh pointed out that 'RRR" had set a new benchmark and collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide on it's opening weekend. He also pointed out that the film was a non-holiday release in post-pandemic era. "#RRR is setting new BENCHMARKS... ₹ 500 cr [and counting]... WORLDWIDE GBOC *opening weekend* biz... EXTRAORDINARY Monday on the cards... #SSRajamouli brings back glory of INDIAN CINEMA. Note: Non-holiday release. Pandemic era."

Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film hit theatres on March 25.