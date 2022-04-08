RRR box office collection: Film mints over Rs 954 crore worldwide in 13 days, day-wise earnings revealed

It has been a rejoicing time for every moviegoer in India and diaspora, thanks to the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, 'RRR'. The opening weekend alone made a whopping amount of Rs 500 crores, which is the highest ever in Indian cinema history. And now the film is set to make yet another box office record as it inches closer to the Rs 1,000 crore mark. At present, 'RRR' is only the fifth Indian film to have raked in over Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide. Dangal, Baahubali 2 Conclusion, Bajranji Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar are the top four highest-grossing Indian films worldwide.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the box office collection figure of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer 'RRR' stands at Rs 954.66 crore worldwide. In week 1, the film had earned Rs 709.36 crore. In week 2, the film has earned Rs 245.3 crore at the worldwide box office.

Check out day-wise earnings of 'RRR' in weeks 1 and 2 below:

#RRR WW Box Office

Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 41.53 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 68.17 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 82.40 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 20.34 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 17.61 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 15.25 cr

Total - ₹ 954.66 cr

Earlier, Manobala Vijayabalan had dished out day-wise details of RRR's earnings in week 1 at the worldwide box office. The details are as under:

"#RRRMovie WW Box Office

ENTERS ₹700 cr club in just 7 days.

Day 1 - ₹ 257.15 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 114.38 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 118.63 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 72.80 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 58.46 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 50.74 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 37.20 cr

Total - ₹ 709.36 cr."

As expected, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' which was released on March 25, has been creating new records at the box office worldwide. Featuring pan-India cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, RRR will soon be setting a new benchmark by breaching the Rs 1,000 crore mark, and becoming only the third Indian film to do so.

'RRR' has hit the box office worldwide like a tsunami, and now there's no stopping it. With a pan-India cast, the visual spectacle has brought back the glory of Indian cinema thereby bringing the audience back to cinema halls across India.

Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film hit theatres on March 25.