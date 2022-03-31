RRR box office collection day 7: SS Rajamouli's film likely to cross Rs 125 crores in Hindi belt

Led by the brilliant performances of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, SS Rajamouli's period-action extravaganza 'RRR' is unstoppable at the box office. The film has maintained its stronghold in the Hindi belt and it is likely to cross the figures of Rs 125 crores in the Hindi circuit that includes primary territories such as Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, and Rajasthan.

Till Tuesday, March 29, the Hindi dubbed version had already amassed Rs 107.59 crores as informed by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh who had also shared the daily figures on his Twitter handle. "#RRR feveRRR grips mass circuits... SupeRRRb hold... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Rajamouli's *first Blockbuster* #Baahubali [#Hindi] in *Week 1*... RRRacing towards ₹ 200 cr... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr. Total: ₹ 107.59 cr. #India biz.", he wrote.

With the ongoing craze, it is expected that 'RRR' will cross Rs 125 crores in the Hindi belt on Thursday, March 31 as the film is collecting figures of Rs 10-15 crores daily in the Hindi theatre circuit. The film has cleverly tapped into the Hindi market by casting two of the biggest Bollywood stars - Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The 'Raazi' star portrays the role of Ram Charan's love interest, while the 'Singham' star portrays his father in the SS Rajamouli directorial.



Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.