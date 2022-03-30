RRR box office collection day 5: Hindi version continues to dominate, crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Directed by SS Rajamouli and led by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, 'RRR' has been a massive success at the box office earning a gross collection of Rs 500 crores in its opening weekend. The Hindi dubbed version of the period-action extravaganza is also shattering records and has crossed the three-figure mark collecting more than Rs 100 crore.

As per the Box Office India.com report, RRR has collected Rs 15-16 crore on its fifth day, i.e. Tuesday, March 29. This is a minimal drop of 5-10% from its collections on Monday when the big-budget film collected Rs 17 crore. The report states that film is dominating the box office in Hindi mass circuits like Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had informed on Tuesday that 'RRR' has collected Rs 91.50 crore till Monday as he had tweeted, "#RRR #Hindi RRRoars and scores on the crucial make-or-break Mon... BIGGEST Day 4 [post pandemic]... FANTASTIC HOLD everywhere, especially in mass circuits... Will cross 100 cr day [Tue; Day 5]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr. Total: ₹ 91.50 cr. #India biz".

#RRR #Hindi RRRoars and scores on the crucial make-or-break Mon... BIGGEST Day 4 [post pandemic]... FANTASTIC HOLD everywhere, especially in mass circuits... Will cross cr today [Tue; Day 5]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr. Total: ₹ 91.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Kne7GPi759 March 29, 2022

With the addition of Tuesday's collections, 'RRR' has become the third Rajamouli film after 'Baahubali: The Beginning' in 2015 and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' in 2017 to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the Hindi box office. With its continuous success, it is no doubt that the film starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos will become the most successful film post-pandemic in the Hindi belt defeating 'The Kashmir Files'.



READ | RRR: Know the full form of SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film

Featuring foreign actors such as Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doddy among others, the SS Rajamouli film has truly brought back the glory to Indian cinemas, as what was promised before its release on March 25.