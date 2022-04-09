RRR box office collection day 14: Ram Charan-Jr NTR film set to earn Rs 1,000 crore

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, continues to dominate the box office two weeks after its release. The period drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is rapidly approaching the Rs 1000 crore mark.

Box Office India announced that its Wednesday collection was Rs 5.50 crore, bringing the total collection in Hindi markets to Rs 201.50 crore. Despite consistently trending, the film is apparently losing 10% of its audience.

On Tuesday, film trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures for the Hindi belt and tweeted, “#RRR will cross *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi today… Will cruise past ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Wed; Day 13], thus becoming the second #Hindi film to hit ₹ 200 cr mark [post pandemic]… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr. Total: ₹ 191.59 cr. #India biz.”

Despite the fact that Rajamouli's film has garnered a positive response from audiences across the country, it has made the most money in the southern regions. AndhraBoxOffice.com had earlier shared, “It is a Huge Achievement for any Indian film to Collect ₹100 Cr DISTRIBUTOR Share All India especially post-pandemic! #RRRMovie has managed ₹101.27 Cr SHARE from ‘Telangana’ State Alone in 12 Days! #RRR.”



Also, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said that “#RRR with ₹969.24 cr BEATS #SecretSuperstar[₹966.86 cr] and #BajrangiBhaijaan[₹969.06 cr] lifetime figure to become the 3rd HIGHEST grossing Indian film of all time.”

#RRR with 969.24 cr BEATS #SecretSuperstar[966.86 cr] and #BajrangiBhaijaan[₹969.06 cr] lifetime figure to become the 3rd HIGHEST grossing Indian film of all time. April 8, 2022

In terms of global box office collections, RRR has collected over Rs 900 crore to date. RRR is one of those rare commercial entertainers that has managed to impress both critics and crowds in recent years.

As per Manobala Vijayabalan, the box office collection figure of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer 'RRR' stands at Rs 954.66 crore worldwide. In week 1, the film had earned Rs 709.36 crore. In week 2, the film has earned Rs 245.3 crore at the worldwide box office.