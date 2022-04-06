RRR Hindi box office collection day 13: SS Rajamouli's film to cross Rs 200 crore

'RRR', the Telugu film directed by maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli and starring brilliant actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles, is creating havoc at the box office across India and overseas. The Hindi dubbed version of the period-action extravaganza is also performing extremely well in the North India belt and other territories.

As shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the SS Rajamouli epic has collected Rs 198.09 crores till Tuesday, April 5, and will cross the Rs 200 crore mark on its thirteenth day, i.e. April 6. His latest tweet on the film's box office numbers read, "#RRR is steady on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [second Wed]... An open week - till the biggies arrive on 14 April - will help accumulate a strong total... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 198.09 cr. #India biz."

It is expected that the Hindi version of 'RRR' can cross Rs 300 crore mark considering no big Hindi film releases in theatres till 14th April when Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Jersey' will hit screens. The Hindi versions of the Tamil actioner 'Beast' starring Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role and Yash-starrer Kannada actioner 'KGF Chapter 2' can also stop the 'RRR' juggernaut as the former releases on April 13, and the latter releases on April 14.



Starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended pivotal cameos, the film has tapped the Hindi mass circuits across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Mumbai. Talking about worldwide collections across languages, the film written by Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad has minted over Rs 900 crores at global box office and is set to cross Rs 1000 crore mark in the coming weekend.