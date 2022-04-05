RRR box office collection day 11: Film mints over Rs 900 crores worldwide, check day-wise earnings

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is creating multiple records at the box office worldwide. Recently, the makers of 'RRR' came together for the film's success party on Monday, which was attended by Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Dil Raju, Anil Ravipudi, among other noted film personalities, and technicians. A well-deserved bash, 'RRR' seem unstoppable as the movie has collected over Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide in merely 11 days.

While 'RRR' has hit the box office worldwide like a tsunami, it has also set new records in the Indian film industry. With the ease with which the film is raking in the moolah at the box office, 'RRR' is expected to soon become the third highest-grossing Indian film after 'Dangal' and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'.

Currently, 'RRR' is in the fifth spot after 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Secret Superstar', both of which Rajamouli's film is expected to beat in the coming days.

At present, RRR's total box office collection worldwide stands at Rs 921.80 crore, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

"#RRR WW Box Office

Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 41.53 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 68.17 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 82.40 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 20.34 cr

Total - ₹ 921.80 cr," read his tweet.

Earlier, Manobala Vijayabalan had dished out day-wise details of RRR's earnings in week 1 at the global box office. Check it out below:

"#RRRMovie WW Box Office

ENTERS ₹700 cr club in just 7 days.

Day 1 - ₹ 257.15 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 114.38 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 118.63 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 72.80 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 58.46 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 50.74 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 37.20 cr

Total - ₹ 709.36 cr."

With a pan-India cast, the visual spectacle has brought back the glory of Indian cinema thereby bringing the audience back to cinema halls.

Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film hit theatres on March 25.