RRR box office collection day 1: Jr NTR starrer breaks records, overtakes The Batman in Australia

RRR Movie: With a big splash, 'RRR,' starring Jr NTR, has been a box office hit. It is said to have raised Rs 30 crores on day one and shows no signs of slowing down.

According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, “‘RRR’ OPENS TO RECORD NUMBERS IN AUS, NZ… #RRR OVERTAKES #TheBatman in #Australia, claiming the No 1 spot on Fri… #NZ is SOLID too…#Australia: A$ 702,560 [₹ 4.03 cr] #NZ: NZ$ 69,741 [₹ 37.07 lacs] #USA: Crosses $ 5 million [Thu previews + Fri, still counting]. @comScore”

After a five-year sabbatical, Rajamouli returns with 'RRR.' Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran are among the international cast members of the Telugu-language epic period action movie.



Speaking of RRR, the picture has started off on a high note, with audiences praising Rajamouli's vision as well as the performances of the key actors. Not only in India, but also in other countries, the film has had a strong start. The film's Thursday previews in the United States brought in more than Rs 26 crores. On day one in India, the film is estimated to gross Rs 100 crores across all languages, with the Hindi belt contributing roughly Rs 15 crores.



RRR stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil, Rudhiram Ranam Roudhram in Malayalam, and Roudra Rana Rudhira in Kannada, all of which indicate Rage, War, and Blood in their respective languages. Apart from the full form, the film's title 'RRR' has another meaning.