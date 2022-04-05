RRR box collection day 11: Hindi version set to cross Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is simply unstoppable as the Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer has grossed more than Rs 900 crores at the global box office across all languages. The Hindi version too continues to dominate even after the release of John Abraham's action-packed 'Attack' on April 1, which has been completely rejected by the audience.

Opening its second weekday, the film earned Rs 7 crores on Monday taking its total collections to Rs 191.59 crores, as shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter handle. He also wrote that the period-action extravaganza will cross the lifetime earnings of Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' on Tuesday, April 5, as the cop drama had earned Rs 196 crores. He even added that 'RRR' will become the second Hindi film post-pandemic to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office after Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990.

Taran Adarsh's tweet reads, "#RRR will cross *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi today... Will cruise past ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Wed; Day 13], thus becoming the second #Hindi film to hit ₹ 200 cr mark [post pandemic]... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr. Total: ₹ 191.59 cr. #India biz."

The film has cleverly tapped into the Hindi market by casting two of the biggest Bollywood stars - Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The 'Raazi' star portrays the role of Ram Charan's love interest, while the 'Singham' star portrays his father in the SS Rajamouli directorial.



Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.