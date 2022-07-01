Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR becomes runner up in Best Picture at HCA awards, beats The Batman, Top Gun Maverick

RRR has become the runner up and Everything Everywhere All At Once has the top honor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 11:19 PM IST

Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR becomes runner up in Best Picture at HCA awards, beats The Batman, Top Gun Maverick
File Photo

The epic historical action film RRR made history when it was nominated for Best Picture at the Hollywood Critics Association midseason awards, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The SS Rajamouli picture, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, went against Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick and Robert Pattinson's The Batman for the top prize.

Now that the results are out, RRR has become the runner up and Everything Everywhere All At Once has the top honour.

Check out the tweet here:

The following movies were also up for Best Picture: Turning Red, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Elvis, The Northman, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The official Twitter account of RRR reacted to this big announcement and wrote, "Happy to see #RRRMovie nominated for Best Picture @HCACritics #RRR", along with adding starry eyes and red heart emoji.

Since its Netflix streaming debut, Hollywood celebrities and critics have been gushing about RRR, making it one of the most talked-about Indian films among Western moviegoers. It has grown to be so well-liked that it has even been rereleased in a few cinemas across America.

The Telugu hit is a made-up narrative that draws inspiration from Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two Telugu liberation heroes. As there don't appear to be any records of what transpired in the lives of these freedom fighters while they were away from their homes, the movie has investigated a historical blind area for a visual extravaganza.

Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also star in the film playing Ram Charan's wife and father respectively. The astonishing action sequences, gripping storyline, brilliant performances,  emotional music, and obviously, the amazing Naacho Naacho song sequence are the reasons behind the film's blockbuster success.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.