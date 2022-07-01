Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR becomes runner up in Best Picture at HCA awards, beats The Batman, Top Gun Maverick

File Photo

The epic historical action film RRR made history when it was nominated for Best Picture at the Hollywood Critics Association midseason awards, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The SS Rajamouli picture, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, went against Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick and Robert Pattinson's The Batman for the top prize.

Now that the results are out, RRR has become the runner up and Everything Everywhere All At Once has the top honour.

Check out the tweet here:

And the winner of the HCA Midseason Award for Best Picture goes to…



Everything Everywhere All At Once



Runner up: RRR #HCAMidseasonAwards #A24 #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce @A24 @EEAAOA24 pic.twitter.com/PMrxkgWVQ1 — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) July 1, 2022

The following movies were also up for Best Picture: Turning Red, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Elvis, The Northman, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The official Twitter account of RRR reacted to this big announcement and wrote, "Happy to see #RRRMovie nominated for Best Picture @HCACritics #RRR", along with adding starry eyes and red heart emoji.

Since its Netflix streaming debut, Hollywood celebrities and critics have been gushing about RRR, making it one of the most talked-about Indian films among Western moviegoers. It has grown to be so well-liked that it has even been rereleased in a few cinemas across America.

The Telugu hit is a made-up narrative that draws inspiration from Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two Telugu liberation heroes. As there don't appear to be any records of what transpired in the lives of these freedom fighters while they were away from their homes, the movie has investigated a historical blind area for a visual extravaganza.

Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also star in the film playing Ram Charan's wife and father respectively. The astonishing action sequences, gripping storyline, brilliant performances, emotional music, and obviously, the amazing Naacho Naacho song sequence are the reasons behind the film's blockbuster success.