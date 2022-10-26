RRR bags best international film trophy at Saturn Awards 2022, director SS Rajamouli reacts

SS Rajamouli- RRR

SS Rajamouli is making India proud, as the craze and appreciation for RRR continue to transcend boundaries. On Tuesday night, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer went on to bag the best international film award at the 50th Anniversary Saturn Awards held in Los Angeles. Usually, this award is considered a step closer towards making it big at the Oscars.

Presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, Saturn awards appreciated and acknowledge films in science fiction, fantasy, horror, and other genres. For the best international film at the awards, Rajmouli's RRR has knocked down titles like Downton Abbey: A New Era, Eiffel, I’m Your Man, Riders of Justice, and Silent Night.

Director SS Rajamouli acknowledge the iconic win and sent a video speech from Japan. The Magadheera director is currently promoting RRR in the Land of Rising Sun. Thanking the jury, Rajamouli added, "I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the best international film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We are super elated."

Here's the video

The Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn starrer is the second Indian film to win this award. Coincidently, the first was also directed by Rajamouli, and the director mentioned it in his video message. He added, "This is the second Saturn Award for my films. The first one I won was for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I wish I was there in person but due to my prior commitments related to the RRR release in Japan, unfortunately, I’m unable to attend. I’d like to congratulate all the other winners.”

READ: RRR director SS Rajamouli cites difference between Hindu dharma and religion, says 'I am not Hindu...'

The maverick filmmaker was also competing with the biggest names in Hollywood under the best direction category. However, he lost to Matt Reeves, the director of Robert Pattinson's The Batman. In India, RRR was released on March 25.