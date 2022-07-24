RRR: Avengers Endgame director Joe Russo praises SS Rajamouli's film, wishes to collaborate with him

Joe Russo- RRR

One of the biggest filmmakers of Hollywood Joe Russo from the Russo Brothers is in awe of SS Rajamouli's latest blockbuster RRR. The maverick director shared his view on India's biggest film, and agreed with the fact that it was a 'great movie.' While promoting their latest directorial The Gray Man (starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Dhanush), the Russo brothers took a trip to Mumbai, and Joe shared his view on Ram Charan-Jr NTR's epic drama.

During an event, the Avengers Endgame director mentioned to PTI, that he recently watched Rajamouli's film, and said, "It's big at the moment because of Netflix, RRR was a great movie. I thought it was really a well-done epic, nice strong themes, great visuals and a really powerful story about brotherhood." Joe also expressed his wish to collaborate with the director and produce a film with him.

Joe has also joined the bandwagon of praising the blockbuster hit of Indian cinema. Earlier Jon Spaihts, screenwriter for Dune, Passengers, Doctor Strange, and Prometheus, among other acclaimed films. Taking to Twitter, Spaihts raved about RRR and the action sequences that have blown him away. He wrote, "Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later." Even Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy directors are in the awe of the magnum vision.

Earlier, C. Robert Cargill who is Doctor Strange's co-writer too had praised RRR on Twitter. While appreciating the film, Robert wrote, "Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week. RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR in lead roles, with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.