RRR: Anil Kapoor reacts to SS Rajamouli's film, compares him with Titanic director James Cameron

Anil Kapoor is the newest fan of SS Rajamouli's latest blockbuster RRR. The Mr India actor expressed his view in a short 16-second reel, and called Rajamoul, the answer to Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron. In the video, Anil said, "Alien, Terminator, Titanic, Avatar, Eega, Bahubali 1, Bahubali 2, and now RRR. Rajamouli- Our India's answer to James Camron and one day even more. Congratulation Rajamouli ji for making us so proud."

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles, the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has become the second post-pandemic film after 'The Kashmir Files' to hit the coveted figure of Rs 200 crore. With no big releases this weekend, it is expected that the Hindi version of 'RRR' will cross the lifetime collections of Vivek Agnihotri's exodus drama on Kashmiri Pandits, which is inching closer to the Rs 250 mark.

The period-action extravaganza even hosted its grand success party in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 6. Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Ayan Mukerji were spotted attending the bash. Aamir Khan was quoted saying, "I had met the team and I am so happy I could be associated with them in the last leg of their journey, as a friend. The film has been received so well and I am desperate to watch it in theatre but given I am busy with Laal Singh Chadha’s post-production, it’s yet not possible. However, I am hearing all good things about it and I feel people cannot stop gushing about RRR. Every time someone praises the film, I call Rajamouli ji and I can hear the happiness in his voice.” Aamir Khan even named Rajamouli as Raja Hindustani, "Oh sorry. You are Raja, actually, the real Raja Hindustani as you are now loved all over India,” Aamir said.