RRR: Allu Arjun lauds SS Rajamouli's film, thanks Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt for THIS reason

RRR movie: Allu Arjun, the star of 'Pushpa', took to Twitter to praise SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' team. He lauded the outstanding performances, referring to Alia Bhatt as 'our sweetest.'

He published a series of tweets about it and wrote, “Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house.”



He also wrote, “@tarak9999 for a spectacular show. Brilliant Presence by respected @ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08 And my spl wishes to @mmkeeravaani garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, Dvv Danayya garu & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R.”



For the unversed, ‘RRR’ stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil, Rudhiram Ranam Roudhram in Malayalam, and Roudra Rana Rudhira in Kannada, all of which indicate Rage, War, and Blood in their respective languages. Apart from the full form, the film's title 'RRR' has another meaning.

With a big splash, 'RRR,' starring Jr NTR, has been a box office hit. It is said to have raised Rs 30 crores on day one and shows no signs of slowing down.

According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, “‘RRR’ OPENS TO RECORD NUMBERS IN AUS, NZ… #RRR OVERTAKES #TheBatman in #Australia, claiming the No 1 spot on Fri… #NZ is SOLID too…#Australia: A$ 702,560 [₹ 4.03 cr] #NZ: NZ$ 69,741 [₹ 37.07 lacs] #USA: Crosses $ 5 million [Thu previews + Fri, still counting]. @comScore”

After a five-year sabbatical, Rajamouli returns with 'RRR.' Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran are among the international cast members of the Telugu-language epic period action movie.